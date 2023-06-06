Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Auto trade resilience explained

AH2
ID 196021844 © Zvonkov Eugene | Dreamstime.com
By

Chasing profitable volumes in defensive verticals is a necessity in the downturn for all third-party logistics providers on our radar.

And while “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics 2023” could have not been published at a better time by Transport Intelligence, it’s the automotive industry that is also pretty high in the pecking order for 3PLs.

If you recall, in the US, for instance, the inventory-to-sales ratio for that capital-intensive vertical at year-end 2022 compared to 2019, made for a more favourable reading than all ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply chain radar delivery robots drones e-chopper FreightTech radar

    Most Read

    Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta

    Worker no-shows force US west coast port terminal shutdowns

    Cargo shifts back to US west coast ports, but some has gone for good

    Hapag-Lloyd CEO bullish on prospects for a peak season

    'Alarming signals' as airfreight capacity rises and rates fall

    Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?

    Major box lines still fighting over diminishing supply of smaller ships

    Hapag-Lloyd kicks off its ship demolition programme

    Evergreen and Wan Hai face up to bearish market as profits tumble

    FedEx pilots win ‘tentative agreement’ on new contract after strike threat

    'Keep 'em peeled' alert as drug smuggling into Europe's ports increases

    Slower demand, but US warehouse rents rise in 'tight and expensive' market

    Congress mulls raft of supply chain bills – but one is missing, say BCOs

    The vertical challenge in logistics – Marseille vs Copenhagen (Berlin wins?)

    India cuts red tape as it aims to become the 'repair capital of the world'

    Bitter airline battle over carrying US mail heats up in the Pacific