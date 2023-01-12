Astral Aviation partners with Air Logistics Group

Astral drones wait on African runway for green light to take off
Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday 11th January 2023: Astral-aviation.com has entered into a strategic partnership with Air Logistics Group as it gears up for growth into Europe and the United States (USA) in 2023.
The new commercial partnership with Air Logistics Group will enable Astral Aviation to offer more opportunities to its clients in Kenya, Europe, and the USA, with the objective of increasing market-share for its new perishables service into Europe and having additional online capacity for Astral’s cargoes from Europe into Africa, according to Sanjeev Gadhia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Astral Aviation.
Air Logistics Group has been recently appointed General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) for Astral Aviation in Europe, United Kingdom (UK), and USA from the 1st of January 2023, thus marking an end to Astral’s representation by Network Airline Services Group.
“We look forward to our partnership with Air Logistics Group, who will be responsible for promoting Astral Aviation in the strategic markets of Europe, UK, and USA, and will cover Astral’s intra-African scheduled network of 50 destinations which are served from its Nairobi Hub, in addition to new point to point destinations from its Liege Hub to Africa” said Gadhia.
“We are confident of Air Logistics Group’s professionalism, expertise, and neutrality to represent us in three of the key markets, notably Europe, UK, and USA and look forward to a new partnership.”
“Astral Aviation is an established and recognised quality airline operating to and from Europe and within key trade lanes in Africa,” said Stephen Dawkins, CEO, Air Logistics Group.
“We are excited to connect our comprehensive network to theirs and to expand further the strong presence that Astral Aviation has in this region in the coming years.”
