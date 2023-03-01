ArcBest sells FleetNet America to Cox Enterprises for $100m

By LoadstarEditorial 01/03/2023

ArcBest® Announces Sale of FleetNet America® and Increased Share Repurchase Program

– Cox Automotive, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc.?, acquires FleetNet America® for $100 million

– ArcBest’s board has increased the company’s share repurchase program authorization to $125 million

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, February 28, 2023 — ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, has reached an agreement, following a process that began in early 2022, to sell FleetNet America®, ...

