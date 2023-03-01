Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

ArcBest sells FleetNet America to Cox Enterprises for $100m

By

PRESS RELEASE 

ArcBest® Announces Sale of FleetNet America® and Increased Share Repurchase Program

– Cox Automotive, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc.?, acquires FleetNet America® for $100 million

– ArcBest’s board has increased the company’s share repurchase program authorization to $125 million

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, February 28, 2023 — ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, has reached an agreement, following a process that began in early 2022, to sell FleetNet America®, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ArcBest Against the odds DJTA index Knight-Swift MoLo Solutions Takeover Talk TFI International XPO Logistics

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft