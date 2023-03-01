ArcBest sells FleetNet America to Cox Enterprises for $100m

TFI + ArcBest – $14bn-plus deal power
Only a deal ‘too good to turn down’ would do
PRESS RELEASE
ArcBest® Announces Sale of FleetNet America® and Increased Share Repurchase Program
– Cox Automotive, a division of Cox Enterprises, Inc.?, acquires FleetNet America® for $100 million
– ArcBest’s board has increased the company’s share repurchase program authorization to $125 million
FORT SMITH, Arkansas, February 28, 2023 — ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, has reached an agreement, following a process that began in early 2022, to sell FleetNet America®, ...
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts
Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer
Comment on this article