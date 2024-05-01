Q3 23: Amazon, Old Dominion, Ryder et al
Busy week on the earnings front. Among the most prominent companies that reported their interims are: – ...
If you haven’t heard how the main financial metrics of $2.6bn-market-cap ArcBest looked in its Q1 24 release yesterday, you’d do well to read this from FreightWaves – that coverage neatly summed up all the main developments for the LTL, truckload and brokerage firm.
(The investor pack can be found here.)
Don’t ignore how the company fared yesterday on the market: -14.32%; -$18.54/share gone; closing price: $110.91.
The worst performer in our demo portfolio, it was eventful for all the wrong reasons ...
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident
Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish
Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators
Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off
Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes
Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future
Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing
Conf call redux: does Kuehne + Nagel know its toys from its teus?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article