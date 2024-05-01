By Alessandro Pasetti 01/05/2024

If you haven’t heard how the main financial metrics of $2.6bn-market-cap ArcBest looked in its Q1 24 release yesterday, you’d do well to read this from FreightWaves – that coverage neatly summed up all the main developments for the LTL, truckload and brokerage firm.

(The investor pack can be found here.)

Don’t ignore how the company fared yesterday on the market: -14.32%; -$18.54/share gone; closing price: $110.91.

The worst performer in our demo portfolio, it was eventful for all the wrong reasons ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN