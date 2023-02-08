TFI International boss plays hide-and-seek with investors
Here comes the Master Teaser…
Well, it was a rather phenomenal Tuesday both for TFI International and ArcBest, whose shares respectively ended the day up 7.2% and 17.% on the US market, which traded up on strength but gained only between 0.8% (Dow) and 2.1% (Nasdaq 100) yesterday.
(Note: TFI, or TFII herein, according to a broker’s note as well as its ticker, also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.)
While its daily success isn’t totally unexpected if you read our coverage on the day ahead of trade, ...
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports
Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding
Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured
Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson
Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business
Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships
Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos
The FedEx bloodbath has just begun
Great expectations should see East Africa’s air freight hubs flying
Comment on this article