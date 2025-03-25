East coast containership logjam builds as vessels steam in
As the ILA strike at US east and Gulf coast ports enters its second day, ...
APM Terminals and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey have extended the lease on the terminal operator’s Port Elizabeth facility for 33 years.
Due to expire in 2029, the lease will now run until December 2062, provided it is approved by the port authority board of commissioners, which is due to vote on the deal on Thursday.
“We are deeply honoured and grateful for chairman Kevin O’Toole and executive director Rick Cotton’s support to extend our lease at APM ...
