Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / APMT lease on NY/NJ Port Elizabeth terminal extended for 33 years

51684504938_4649a684c6_c
Photo: APM Terminals
By

APM Terminals and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey have extended the lease on the terminal operator’s Port Elizabeth facility for 33 years.

Due to expire in 2029, the lease will now run until December 2062, provided it is approved by the port authority board of commissioners, which is due to vote on the deal on Thursday.

“We are deeply honoured and grateful for chairman Kevin O’Toole and executive director Rick Cotton’s support to extend our lease at APM ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    APM Terminals Elizabeth Port of New York & New Jersey

    Most read news

    Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time

    Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

    Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit

    'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth

    Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight

    US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO

    'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines

    DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms

    FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'

    Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire

    Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks

    CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium

    Small businesses fearful as DOGE has USPS revamp in its sights

    Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO

    Solid results in '24 and a good start to '25, says bullish Hapag-Lloyd CEO

    US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'