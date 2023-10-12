By Alessandro Pasetti 12/10/2023

Premium sources put the stunning credentials of Dan Wall on our radar a month ago when market talk had it that if Jeff Musser were ever to leave Expeditors, and his CEO post taken by another insider, Wall would be his natural heir apparent.

The time is ripe for change not only in Seattle, we hear.

Yet the simple fact that one of the world’s most successful and best-managed freight forwarders last week quietly disclosed that, from 1 January 2024, Wall would replace ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN