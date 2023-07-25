By Alessandro Pasetti 25/07/2023

Beaten by Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), whose Q2 23 numbers out today – even at a glance – looked a lot better, on multiple fronts…

… than their own, DSV executives were the first to talk to the sell-side analysts, trying to explain the ins and outs of a challenging forwarding market for most in the first half of the year.

Please, be quiet

Not a word was spent, not a single question was asked on the heavenly target, Germany’s DB Schenker, with ...

