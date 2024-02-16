Amazon Air closes operations in San Antonio, likely affecting Atlas Air

Atlas Air appoints Joel Goldberg its SVP and chief information officer
Atlas Air today announced the appointment of Joel Goldberg as senior vice president and chief ...
Amazon Air is closing its operations at Kelly Field, San Antonio, according FreightWaves. The closure will not only mean 65 job losses at handler WFS, but it will likely impact Atlas Air too. Atlas operates the 737Fs flying to San Antonio, Texas, and has landed there seven times in the past week, indicating that its schedules will need to change.
