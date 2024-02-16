Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Amazon Air closes operations in San Antonio, likely affecting Atlas Air

By

Amazon Air is closing its operations at Kelly Field, San Antonio, according FreightWaves. The closure will not only mean 65 job losses at handler WFS, but it will likely impact Atlas Air too. Atlas operates the 737Fs flying to San Antonio, Texas, and has landed there seven times in the past week, indicating that its schedules will need to change.

