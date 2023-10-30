Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

AIT Worldwide Logistics’ expansion continues in Malaysia, Singapore

aitpenang
By

PRESS RELEASE

New Southeast Asia facilities launch in response to multinational shippers’ increasingly diversified supply chain sourcing

ITASCA, IL (Oct. 30, 2023) – Global supply chain solutions leader, AIT Worldwide Logistics, has opened two new locations in Southeast Asia, one in Penang, Malaysia, and another in Singapore. With the addition of these offices, AIT’s geographic footprint in Asia has expanded to six countries, supporting customers that continue to diversify sourcing of components and finished goods.

According to AIT’s Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel, the new facilities are the latest example of the company’s adaptability and flexibility in response to shifting customer demands in the region.

“Establishing dedicated teams in Malaysia and Singapore further supports AIT’s robust business in Southeast Asia, while strengthening relationships with local partners,” Weigel said. “AIT’s expanding presence is helping shippers to reduce risk by embracing a broader variety of sourcing options in their supply chains.”

Reporting to Senior Vice President, Asia, Wilson Lee, AIT’s Regional Director of Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Siau Hwee Tan, oversees the new AIT-Penang and AIT-Singapore offices, which provide comprehensive freight forwarding services with a primary focus on air and ocean imports and exports.

“Manufacturing is growing quickly in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia, and our subject matter experts in both newly opened locations are already serving customers in the automotive, industrial and technology sectors,” Lee said. “AIT also has well-established global networks to support special shipping requirements for consumer retail, food logistics and life sciences, so we are well-positioned to offer seamless onboarding for customers in those industries.”

Both locations in Malaysia and Singapore are situated near major airports and seaports. The new facilities join more than a dozen AIT offices across Asia – and more than 110 across the globe. The company expects to open additional facilities in the region in 2024.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AIT Worldwide Logistics Ceva Logistics Fiege James Richardson Lineage Logistics Penske private equity SEKO Logistics Supply chain radar Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

    Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Airbus opts for wind power as it replaces its transatlantic supply ships

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    DHL sets up air charter service to Tel Aviv as war disrupts supply chains

    Transatlantic westbound 'a total disaster', with 'unsustainable' rates