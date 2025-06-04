By Alexander Whiteman 04/06/2025

Airfreight could be the gateway to the electrification of global aviation, with a ready-made market offering the opportunity to prove the viability and safety of battery-powered aircraft to sceptical passengers and regulators.

Efforts to electrify the sector have been hindered, in part, by technology, with batteries not yet sufficient to power aircraft over long distances, and regulators have been struggling to get up to speed on understanding the main safety issues surrounding electric engines.

For Beta Technologies’ head of commercial ...

