Trump tips Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as new FAA head

Ever thought about the tariff grief cycle?
Let’s look, and don’t forget the green (net-zero 2050) angle…
30-year airline veteran Bryan Bedford (above), currently chief executive of US regional carrier Republic Airways, has been named by Donald Trump as the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to this report from Politico.
“If confirmed, Bedford will have to lead the agency through the biggest set of challenges it’s faced in decades,” says the report. “That includes finding a way to hire more air traffic controllers, updating antiquated facilities, and navigating the fallout from a mid-air collision last ...
