Air Charter Service invests further in Asia as it opens its doors in Thailand

General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
While scheduled airfreight operations continue to be buffeted by economic headwinds, the going has been ...
PRESS RELEASE
World-leading aircraft charter specialist, Air Charter Service, has opened a new office in Bangkok, Thailand, further strengthening the company’s presence in Asia. Steve Fernandez, formerly head of the company’s Hong Kong office, has moved to Thailand to spearhead the operation.
Chris Leach, ACS’s Chairman, said of the development: “Over the past decade Steve has built up the Hong Kong office to one of our best performing operations and, as Regional Director, has overseen the opening of our Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Brisbane offices. We are very excited about the prospect of opening the new region of Thailand and the Indochinese Peninsular, with the objective of gaining a foothold in the new manufacturing growth in the region.
“Recent years have seen the move of many manufacturing businesses from China, where economic growth means the savings previously gained through production in the country are not what they once were, to emerging economies, such as those of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. We feel this region requires a specific focus and the ACS office in Bangkok will be the local headquarters from where Steve will build an ACS team, serving these countries.”
Fernandez said of the move: “We have been exploring strategies for many months to gain a foothold in what is an exciting emerging market and I can’t wait to get started here in Bangkok with my team. It is an exciting time for the region, and from this office we will be looking to serve both the passenger market and cargo operations.”
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Shippers beware: new rules on lithium ion battery air shipments coming
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
OOCL and HMM the final top carriers to unveil EU ETS surcharge estimates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article