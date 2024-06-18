Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Air Charter Service appoints Elie Hanna as new Dubai CEO

elie hanna
By

Elie Hanna (above) has become chief executive of Air Charter Service Dubai, and will oversee the company’s growth in the Middle East.

Mr Hanna was previously regional director Middle East, Africa, India & central Asia.

Chris Leach, chairman of Air Charter Service, said: “Elie has enjoyed huge success with the company since he joined us 13 years ago – in that time he’s shown excellent leadership qualities, and he knows the Middle Eastern market inside and out.

“The market in the region spans many different countries and cultures, and we feel Elie is absolutely the right person to give the focus needed to grow our business in each of these submarkets.

“Our future investment plans in the region need to be shaped based on local knowledge, and myself and the rest of the board look forward to working closely with Elie to develop a strategy to further cement our place as one of the leading charter providers in the Middle East,” he explained.

The news follows the recent announcement that Andrew Summers has left his role in Dubai and been appointed regional director for ACS’s European offices.

