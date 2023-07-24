AF-KLM-MP receives IATA CEIV Lithium Batteries certification

Relief for airlines as SAF supply could meet mandated demand
PRESS RELEASE
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is pleased to announce the successful attainment of
the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Libatt) certification for Air France Cargo and its hubs at Paris Charles de Gaulle and
Chicago O’Hare.
Safety is a top priority at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo), ensuring the best
possible transportation of dangerous goods, such as lithium batteries, which are increasingly
in demand.
On 11 July, Christophe Boucher, EVP of Air France Cargo, visited the IATA offices in Geneva
to accept the much sought-after lithium battery certification for Air France Cargo and its hubs
at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Chicago O’Hare. Certification is preceded by a strict
assessment, which not only confirms an organisation’s commitment to upholding the highest
safety standards, but also ensures the safety of employees and operations by continually
improving and maintaining standards.
Christophe Boucher, EVP of Air France Cargo: “We are very proud of this certification that
proves that Air France KLM Martinair Cargo applies the highest industry standard with regards
to the handling of Lithium batteries. We keep on working on the different aspects of the
handling and transportation of such shipments in order to ensure the maximum level of safety
to our passenger and cargo customers”.
The certification programme of the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium
Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) is specifically designed to enable shippers, freight forwarders, cargo
handling facilities and airlines to fulfil their safety obligations by complying with regulations for
transporting lithium batteries.
“We congratulate Air France KLM Martinair Cargo on achieving CEIV Lithium Battery
Certification. Lithium batteries are critical power sources for many consumer goods and it is
vital that we can ship them safely by air either with finished products or as components in
global supply chains. That’s why we developed the CEIV Lithium Battery certification. It gives
their shippers the assurance that they are operating to the highest safety and security
standards when shipping lithium batteries,” said Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President
Commercial Products and Services.
Nowadays, these batteries are the preferred power source for mobile phones, children’s toys,
cars, e-bikes and a wide array of other consumer goods. Many people are unaware, however,
that lithium batteries are dangerous goods that can pose safety risks if not handled in
accordance with transport regulations.
The CEIV Li-batt certification programme is based on IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations
(DGR) and IATA Lithium Battery Shipping Regulations (LBSR). The programme aims to set
standards by raising competency levels and quality management in the handling and transport
of lithium batteries throughout the supply chain. IATA certifies organisations that complete the
required training, assessment and validation procedures, listing them in the IATA ONE Source
registry on compliance with programme standards.
