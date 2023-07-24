AF-KLM-MP receives IATA CEIV Lithium Batteries certification

By LoadstarEditorial 24/07/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is pleased to announce the successful attainment of

the IATA Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Libatt) certification for Air France Cargo and its hubs at Paris Charles de Gaulle and

Chicago O’Hare.

Safety is a top priority at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo), ensuring the best

possible transportation of dangerous goods, such as lithium batteries, which are increasingly

in demand.

On 11 July, Christophe Boucher, EVP of Air France Cargo, visited the IATA offices in Geneva

to accept the much sought-after lithium battery certification for Air France Cargo and its hubs

at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Chicago O’Hare. Certification is preceded by a strict

assessment, which not only confirms an organisation’s commitment to upholding the highest

safety standards, but also ensures the safety of employees and operations by continually

improving and maintaining standards.

Christophe Boucher, EVP of Air France Cargo: “We are very proud of this certification that

proves that Air France KLM Martinair Cargo applies the highest industry standard with regards

to the handling of Lithium batteries. We keep on working on the different aspects of the

handling and transportation of such shipments in order to ensure the maximum level of safety

to our passenger and cargo customers”.

The certification programme of the Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium

Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) is specifically designed to enable shippers, freight forwarders, cargo

handling facilities and airlines to fulfil their safety obligations by complying with regulations for

transporting lithium batteries.

“We congratulate Air France KLM Martinair Cargo on achieving CEIV Lithium Battery

Certification. Lithium batteries are critical power sources for many consumer goods and it is

vital that we can ship them safely by air either with finished products or as components in

global supply chains. That’s why we developed the CEIV Lithium Battery certification. It gives

their shippers the assurance that they are operating to the highest safety and security

standards when shipping lithium batteries,” said Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President

Commercial Products and Services.

Nowadays, these batteries are the preferred power source for mobile phones, children’s toys,

cars, e-bikes and a wide array of other consumer goods. Many people are unaware, however,

that lithium batteries are dangerous goods that can pose safety risks if not handled in

accordance with transport regulations.

The CEIV Li-batt certification programme is based on IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations

(DGR) and IATA Lithium Battery Shipping Regulations (LBSR). The programme aims to set

standards by raising competency levels and quality management in the handling and transport

of lithium batteries throughout the supply chain. IATA certifies organisations that complete the

required training, assessment and validation procedures, listing them in the IATA ONE Source

registry on compliance with programme standards.