ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

Abu Dhabi, UAE, [DATE]: The ACE 2023 networking and conference event, from the 4th to the 6th of December, will host thought leaders from across the air cargo industry to discuss the challenges and opportunities in time critical logistics.

Panel discussions at the conference, sponsored by online market place Airblox, will address the evolving role of GSSAs, as well as digital booking, and e-commerce logistics ecosystems.

Speakers at the by-invitation-only event will include Elodie Berthonneau from Qatar Airways Cargo, Turhan Özen from Turkish Cargo, Turgut Erkeskin, from the International Federation of Freight Forwarder Associations (FIATA), and Dirk Goovaerts from Swissport.

“Abu Dhabi has proven to be a premier air cargo transportation hub, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure for time-critical cargoes,” said Celine Hourcade, ACE 2023 co-organiser and Founder and Managing Director of Change Horizon.

“We are looking forward to working with both Etihad Cargo and Abu Dhabi Airports to make ACE 2023 an inspirational event for our delegates.”

ACE 2023 will offer a range of networking opportunities as well as a conference program with keynote speeches, workshops, and panels.

An event app will enable delegates to pre-book face-to-face meetings with both new and existing business partners, fostering professional relationships between visitors.

“ACE is a unique networking event bringing together the air cargo logistics and freight forwarding industry sectors,” said Christos Spyrou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ACE co-organizer, Air Cargo Plus.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to connect, negotiate, and trade in person and we are looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the globe.”

ACE is organized by Air Cargo Plus and Change Horizon and is supported by The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), FIATA, Pharma.Aero, Neutral Air Partner, and Women in Aviation and Logistics (WAL), and Meantime Communications.