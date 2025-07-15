Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / A laser-focused vision: the quiet rise of additive manufacturing

3d printing frame
By

A decade ago, frantic media suggested that a 3D printer in every home would replace conventional supply chains, with toys and gadgets traded instead as digital schematics for on-demand, in-situ production. Now, in the hype-cycle-weary year of 2025, injection-moulded tchotchkes still reign, and ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    3D printing Continuum EOS

    Most read news

    CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit

    'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends

    Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US

    Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway

    Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market

    Yang Ming eyes services to east coast South America ports

    Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite

    CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms

    China offers European forwarders automotive logistics opportunities

    Interest in larger tonnage picks up amid flurry of newbuild orders

    Led by Rhenus, 'Big Logistics' named and shamed in Italy

    Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' falls short of US air cargo infrastructure needs

    Clear choice for shippers and forwarders, thanks to Rijeka terminal moves

    Europe's barge operators struggle with low water and few other options

    With billions to burn, shipping lines fear nothing in H2 25

    What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption