A 'dead cat bounce', as freight goes from rules-based to deals-based trade?

By

It’s not artificial intelligence we should be worrying about right now: it’s an artificial freight market.  

The constant proclamations, rules, executive orders, and downright confusion emanating from the White House has altered both air and sea markets. Yes, demand and supply continues to influence rates, but the recent significant ups and downs have essentially been artificially created – from the sudden, huge drop in transpacific freighter capacity to the recent rebound. 

The market no longer reflects the very basics of consumer ...

  • David Hoppin

    May 16, 2025 at 2:21 pm

    Amen Alex. Trump Admin is shaking confidence in the US with consequences that will be felt for years to come.

