Optimistic UPS chief sees end of decline after 'disappointing' Q1
UPS fell behind expectations in the first quarter of 2023. Management sees signs of the ...
I had not been on a UPS call as disheartening as the one I listened to yesterday since the days of David Abney as CEO.
(In those days, it was Average UPS.)
Now
And it wasn’t only the update from Atlanta that sent shivers down the spines of investors on Weak Tuesday, 25 April – when even the early day rally of Kuehne + Nagel on results turned into a fall of almost 3.5%; followed by DSV (-2.1%) in B2B transport and logistics, ...
