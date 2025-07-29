Receive FREE Newsletter
News / UP-NS claim $250bn merger will create first US transcontinental railroad

UPDATED TO INCLUDE CONFERENCE CALL

It didn’t take long for rumours to become reality: Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS) today announced they plan to form the first transcontinental railroad in the US, via a $250bn merger.

But the plan to “seamlessly connect over 50,000 route ...

