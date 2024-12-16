Subscribe to Premium
Comment / 2024: Sublime DSV, battered Kuehne, after a year to remember

ID 263541722 © Dzmitry Skazau | Dreamstime.com
2024 hasn’t just been about the falling stock of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), so far in stark contrast to rival DSV’s soaring value story.

The year started with the Swiss forwarder sharing bad news for senior staff that was brought to your attention by Premium in the same week the Danes disclosed their internal reshuffle, as exclusively revealed here in early February.

At that time, DSV casually prepared to win over Schenker, while for K+N, a soft corporate restructuring – affecting just ...

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV Kuehne + Nagel M&A radar APAC region Flexport Hellmann Worldwide Kerry Logistics Loadstar premium On the merry-go-round

