By Alessandro Pasetti 16/12/2024

2024 hasn’t just been about the falling stock of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), so far in stark contrast to rival DSV’s soaring value story.

The year started with the Swiss forwarder sharing bad news for senior staff that was brought to your attention by Premium in the same week the Danes disclosed their internal reshuffle, as exclusively revealed here in early February.

At that time, DSV casually prepared to win over Schenker, while for K+N, a soft corporate restructuring – affecting just ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN