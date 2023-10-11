Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Zim warns of war-related interruptions

Zim ship Photo 268725100 © Magiorestock Dreamstime.com
© Magiorestock
By

Zim has warned customers of possible short-notice service interruptions as result of shifting guidelines from Israeli authorities following the outbreak of renewed violence in the region.

Stressing to its customers that it intends to provide “all required services”, the Israeli carrier said in a statement that as things stood its operations and services were continuing to run without interruption.

“Approximately 90% of our operations are outside of Israel, with over 4,500 employees around the world, calling more than 200 ports in 90 countries,” the statement added.

“Our priority is supporting our employees in Israel and ensuring their safety and security, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers, in Israel and globally, with an unrelenting focus on strict operational standards.”

The carrier further added that it had extended an offer to the Israeli government to make use of its vessels and infrastructure should it need.

In statement posted on LinkedIn on Sunday, Zim chief executive and president Eli Glickman said that the company would be “constantly assessing” the ongoing situation to assist and support its communities and employees.

“Our employees’ and the State of Israel security is our top priority, [we] will support Israel in this difficult time and its first priority will be to allocate the needed resources to aid Israel in this hard and difficult situation,” Mr Glickman added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Israel Palestine conflict Zim ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 2M 2M alliance Asia-Australia MSC

    Most Read

    Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv

    More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'

    Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'

    Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it

    Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations 

    Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings

    Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics

    EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM

    Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes

    Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts

    MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    CMA CGM – the lurking predator

    Shippers opt for longer air cargo contracts as the global market stays flat

    Rumours swirl – DSV denies top exec exit on the cards

    Shock for shippers as boxed railfreight attracts peak season surcharge for first time