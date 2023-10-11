By Alexander Whiteman 11/10/2023

Zim has warned customers of possible short-notice service interruptions as result of shifting guidelines from Israeli authorities following the outbreak of renewed violence in the region.

Stressing to its customers that it intends to provide “all required services”, the Israeli carrier said in a statement that as things stood its operations and services were continuing to run without interruption.

“Approximately 90% of our operations are outside of Israel, with over 4,500 employees around the world, calling more than 200 ports in 90 countries,” the statement added.

“Our priority is supporting our employees in Israel and ensuring their safety and security, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers, in Israel and globally, with an unrelenting focus on strict operational standards.”

The carrier further added that it had extended an offer to the Israeli government to make use of its vessels and infrastructure should it need.

In statement posted on LinkedIn on Sunday, Zim chief executive and president Eli Glickman said that the company would be “constantly assessing” the ongoing situation to assist and support its communities and employees.

“Our employees’ and the State of Israel security is our top priority, [we] will support Israel in this difficult time and its first priority will be to allocate the needed resources to aid Israel in this hard and difficult situation,” Mr Glickman added.