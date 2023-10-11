Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (LLBG/TLV) remains open to traffic – but several major airlines ...
Zim has warned customers of possible short-notice service interruptions as result of shifting guidelines from Israeli authorities following the outbreak of renewed violence in the region.
Stressing to its customers that it intends to provide “all required services”, the Israeli carrier said in a statement that as things stood its operations and services were continuing to run without interruption.
“Approximately 90% of our operations are outside of Israel, with over 4,500 employees around the world, calling more than 200 ports in 90 countries,” the statement added.
“Our priority is supporting our employees in Israel and ensuring their safety and security, while continuing to meet the needs of our customers, in Israel and globally, with an unrelenting focus on strict operational standards.”
The carrier further added that it had extended an offer to the Israeli government to make use of its vessels and infrastructure should it need.
In statement posted on LinkedIn on Sunday, Zim chief executive and president Eli Glickman said that the company would be “constantly assessing” the ongoing situation to assist and support its communities and employees.
“Our employees’ and the State of Israel security is our top priority, [we] will support Israel in this difficult time and its first priority will be to allocate the needed resources to aid Israel in this hard and difficult situation,” Mr Glickman added.
Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (LLBG/TLV) remains open to traffic – but several major airlines ...
Challenge Airlines, Israel’s only freighter operator, is maintaining its operations despite “the evolving situation” in ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports: ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) +6.6% in Monday’s trading after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to ...
The world’s largest container line, MSC, is joining in an alliance with tenth-ranked Zim across ...
Export bookings leading up to China’s Golden Week holiday, starting 29 September, are reported to ...
MSC has inked its second vessel-sharing agreement (VSA) with Zim in the space of a ...
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
MSC and CMA CGM: rival parents, but offspring 'strategic partners' in Africa
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article