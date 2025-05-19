By Alexander Whiteman 19/05/2025

Surging revenues and volumes have left Zim optimistic over its prospects for 2025, but it remains attentively focused on externalities that could upend box shipping.

Achieving a 12% year-on-year bounce in first quarter volumes, handling 944,000 teu, has positioned the Israeli carrier well out in front of the rest of its competitors, with the industry experiencing average container growth rates over the three months of 4.2%.

Zim’s chief financial officer Xavier Destriau told The Loadstar the ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN