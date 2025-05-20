Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

By Alexander Whiteman 20/05/2025

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia is attempting to impose a naval blockade of Israel’s port of Haifa in an apparent reorientation of its campaign against commercial shipping.

US president Donald Trump said this month the group had agreed to suspend its near 18-month assault on US ships transiting the Red Sea, along with speculation that further ground may be ceded to vessels not affiliated with Israel.

This morning, the Houthis stated: “A maritime navigation prohibition to and ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN