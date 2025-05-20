Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia is attempting to impose a naval blockade of Israel’s port of Haifa in an apparent reorientation of its campaign against commercial shipping.
US president Donald Trump said this month the group had agreed to suspend its near 18-month assault on US ships transiting the Red Sea, along with speculation that further ground may be ceded to vessels not affiliated with Israel.
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'
