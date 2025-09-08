Receive FREE Newsletter
News / With Phase 2 launch at JNPA, BMCT is now India's biggest box facility

PSA International last week officially kicked off its phase 2 terminal operations at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA), making Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), with its 2,000 metres of berth, the largest box handling facility in the country.

The launch saw BMCT double capacity, to 4.8m ...

    Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT) India Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Nhava Sheva) PSA International