MOL looks for more investment in India, eyeing shipbuilding and logistics
Japan’s MOL is the latest ocean carrier to be exploring more investment opportunities in India, ...
PSA International last week officially kicked off its phase 2 terminal operations at India’s Nhava Sheva port (JNPA), making Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), with its 2,000 metres of berth, the largest box handling facility in the country.
The launch saw BMCT double capacity, to 4.8m ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article