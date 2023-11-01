Why tech companies offload their reverse logistics businesses

By Alex Lennane 01/11/2023

As the market gets increasingly tough for tech companies, those that invested in e-commerce during Covid are beginning to find themselves with buyers’ remorse. Last week PayPal sold its Happy Returns subsidiary to UPS, while earlier this year Affirm shifted its Returnly unit, reports Modern Retail, noting that reverse logistics is hard to do. “These deals were not a natural fit for tech companies because of gaps in their understanding of the physical world of logistics and shipping.”

Indeed.