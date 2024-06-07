Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Why America needs the Jones Act

XPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITEZIM: ALL EYES ON YOUF: EV WOESODFL: STRENGTHENINGAMZN: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: THE 'UNDERRATED'

© Mariusz Bugno
The Jones Act has had its naysayers and proponents for years. But as the world changes, particularly in regard to security and geopolitical threats, this article argues that retaining the Jones Act, and building a fleet, is key to US security and its increasing mistrust of China. “In contrast to China’s increasing ability to weaponise international maritime supply chains, existing law prevents China or its proxies from manipulating or weaponising US domestic maritime supply chains,” notes the conservative Hudson Institute.

    Jones Act Worse things happen at sea

