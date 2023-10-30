WFS to grow capacity at New York JFK by 20% in Q1 25

By LoadstarEditorial 30/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of SATS Group, will increase cargo capacity at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) by 20% in early 2025 with the opening of a new 346,000 sq.ft. terminal incorporating advanced technology and sustainability solutions.

New York JFK is one of WFS’ biggest international cargo stations. WFS already operates eight handling facilities at the airport, serving 38 airline customers. The new facility will take the company’s footprint at North America’s sixth largest cargo airport to over 700,000 sq. ft. and grow capacity to more than 675,000 tonnes per annum.

The opening of the new WFS facility will give JFK its first dedicated on-airport handling facility for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products and perishables cargos. The cargo terminal is also designed with the latest technology and digital solutions to offer current and future customers 20% growth capacity, supported by WFS’ investment in new automation solutions. These include the terminal’s dock management system, ETV system, and process automation.

“When the facility opens in Q1 2025, we will increase our ability to offers airlines and the air cargo community in New York the opportunity to carry more special and premium cargos and support the growing demands of businesses and consumers in the US and globally. By incorporating scalable systems and forward-looking solutions, the building will remain versatile and responsive to evolving customer and industry needs as well as emerging technological advancements,” said Mike Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, Americas at WFS. “Furthermore, our customers can be assured that we will continue to deliver the accurate and reliable service they have come to expect from us.”

In line with SATS’ global sustainability goals, a key consideration in the cargo terminal’s design, the new building will use renewable energy provided by solar panels to lower its carbon footprint. Additionally, energy efficient windows, lighting, ventilation, air conditioning systems and the use of electric forklifts, slave pallet movers, and GSE equipment will contribute to the terminal’s environmental efficiency.

The terminal’s 26-acre site will also provide ramp space for three wide-body aircraft.

WFS has signed a 15-year lease on the new cargo terminal, which represents a prime phase of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s comprehensive Vision Plan to enhance the international reputation of JFK and support economic growth across the US northeast region.

WFS also increased its presence in the US Midwest earlier in 2023 by opening an additional cargo terminal at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, growing annual capacity by 10% to over 310 million kilograms.