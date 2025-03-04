Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts

Verladung_02_print_15x10cm
Photo: Hapag-Lloyd.
By

Index-linked contracts are “less desirable” on the transpacific trade, as shippers “need predictability on cost”, and favour longer, traditional contracts, it was reported this week.  

CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Rolf Habben Jensen told a press briefing at S&P Global’s TPM25 event in Long Beach, California, the German carrier had seen a slight increase in index-linked contracts. 

He said: “Index-based products sound really, really nice, and in some cases, also work. We have a fair bit of volume on index-based pricing.”

Index-linked contracts track ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag Llloyd Index Linked contracts TPM25

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    South Korean carriers asked to go on reserving slots for SME exporters

    CU Lines developing shortsea routes to serve Red Sea and Indian subcontinent