Vaayu and Pradhaan Air Express sign strategic agreement

By LoadstarEditorial 20/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Dubai, 16th Nov 2023: In its overarching vision to be a leading global aviation solutions company, Ras Al Khaimah-based Vaayu Group has signed an agreement to be a strategic investor in New Delhi-based Pradhaan Air Express. This was announced on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow earlier today. It not only opens up business opportunities in the Middle East for Pradhaan Air Express, this agreement has revealed Vaayu’s commitment in reinforcing the business.

The world’s first A320P2F aircraft which is operated by Pradhaan Air Express is on show at the Dubai Airshow. Pradhaan leased this aircraft from Vaayu last year and has been in commercial service

since October 2022.

Trade between India and UAE is currently valued at around US$ 60 billion with a potential to reach US$ 100 billion in the near future.

Emad AlMonayea, Chairman and President, Vaayu Group said, “Vaayu’s vision is to become a significant player in the air cargo space in the years to come. This move with Pradhaan is quite strategic considering the opportunities it presents between the two regions. We are quite hopeful that we are flying in the right direction.”In fact, Vaayu plans to expand its footprint in the air cargo space with the addition of two more A320P2Fs by 2024 – which will enhance capacity and improve its network.

Reacting to the development, Nipun Anand, Founder and CEO, Pradhaan Air Express, said, “we are pleased with the fact that Vaayu has joined us since they bring with them a great record in the

aviation sector. Their invaluable expertise and their single-minded plans to increase cargo capacity bodes well for us.”

Pradhaan Air Express has operated the world’s first A320P2F since October 2022. “The Airbus range of freighter aircraft is impressive and will add immense value to Pradhaan’s plans, ” added Nipun.

Incidentally, the one on show at the Dubai Airshow was built by EFW, a joint venture of ST Engineering and Airbus. It has been designed to cut down on maintenance costs with advanced

materials, efficient engines, and a centralised maintenance system. The A320P2F reportedly offers cost advantage and operational efficiency owing to superior space usage, OEM supported design

and efficient components. Considered to be a greener aircraft, the A320P2F is expected to revolutionise freighter operations and supplement the fast-growing e-commerce market globally.

When compared to the same freighter aircraft of similar class, the A320P2F has 100% more pallet space (88″ x 125″ and 96″ x 125″) and significantly more payload, containerized volume and the lowest fuel burn in its class. Its main deck contains 10 container positions and one pallet position and its lower deck comes with 7 container positions. The gross payload of the freighter is 21 tonnes and its total usable volume is 160m³ (5,650 ft³) respectively. Coupled with the fact that the family of A320/A321 aircraft has modern fly-by-wire technology and advanced performance, the

A320/A321P2F are ideal solutions for express domestic and regional operations.