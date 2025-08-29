By Alessandro Pasetti 29/08/2025

Yielding 7.5% at its current depressed value of $87 a share, UPS is on everybody’s lips in the investor community.

Classic value conundrum. Still too early to catch a falling knife?

Or just a dog?

Too good an opportunity to pass? A value trap?

Tell me!

“What a boring, overbought market!” a retail investor recently wrote to me, looking for guidance about some value picks to add to his portfolio.

Well.

I countered: what about UPS?

Talking of which…

Pros

Equity analysts at UBS shared a few interesting points in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN