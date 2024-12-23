Two winners from the Red Sea crisis: the shipping lines and Houthis

Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
Hapag-Lloyd is to withdraw its China-Germany express service (CGX) in February, as the German mainline ...
FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK
FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK
“Vessels ‘go dark’ to avoid Houthi attacks,” blared headlines as 2024 kicked in, and commercial shipping very swiftly threw forecasts to the winds as it became apparent that the spate of attacks in the Red Sea region in the closing weeks of 2023 had morphed into a campaign.
Now, with the year drawing to a close, it seems that, financially at least, there have been two winners from the Red Sea crisis: commercial shipping and the Houthis.
That the former was set to win big on the back of all the disruption was a something of a foregone conclusion the moment carriers began rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, with sources prognosticating over the extent of surcharges to come.
And by May, a flood of Q1 results proved as much: Maersk and ONE both posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
At the time, Taipei Shipowners’ Association chair and ex-Yang Ming CEO Cheng Cheng-mount said he expected “the diversions to continue as long as the Houthi attacks continued”, adding “mainline operators have to watch the market quarter after quarter”.
The “wait and see” approach has typified subsequent quarterly reporting, but in each instance, the numbers pumped out have been solid, as carriers lapped up surcharges.
Indeed, a consequence of the longer sailing times around Africa provoked the carriers to plough more capacity into the market to meet the demand, leading to something of a tonnage shortage in the sector.
There was also crisis elsewhere, namely, Cairo, as the Egyptian government found itself contending with a major budgetary shortfall of some $6bn from the drop in Suez Canal revenue, a consequence of transits plummeting by 60% year on year.
Twelve months on and with the attacks having continued, the Iran-backed Yemini militia has effectively turned the Bab al-Mandeb strait into its own fiefdom.
Given the pounding its paymasters in Tehran have taken in recent months, it’s a fiefdom the Houthis may be only too happy to hold, reports suggesting it has netted them some $2bn so far, with around $180m flowing into the coffers each month.
Where is it all coming from? It seems some carriers which can’t use the longer African sailings have been paying the group to allow their ships through unmolested.
There had even been suggestions that some of the major carriers (before realising the surcharge opportunities) had considered this an option, with Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk having to issue statements of denial.
US port dispute: 'the carriers and USMX are going to lose this battle'
HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance
USPS privatisation would change the dynamics of rocky US final-mile landscape
Trump will have a 'heavy impact on container volumes', warns Wan Hai chief
The paradoxes of port productivity
Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks
Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak
Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles
LA/LB ports eye record throughput, but there are 'signals of strain'
Ripples from Trump tariff threat rocking boats in the neighbourhood
CMA CGM to launch battery-powered container barge in Vietnam
Rates update, week 51: GRIs boost prices, with more to come in January
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article