Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Two winners from the Red Sea crisis: the shipping lines and Houthis

FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK

FDX: ABOUT USPS PRIVATISATIONFDX: CCO VIEWFDX: LOWER GUIDANCE FDX: DISRUPTING AIR FREIGHTFDX: FOCUS ON KEY VERTICALFDX: LTL OUTLOOKGXO: NEW LOW LINE: NEW LOW FDX: INDUSTRIAL WOESFDX: HEALTH CHECKFDX: TRADING UPDATEWMT: GREEN WOESFDX: FREIGHT BREAK-UPFDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK

Asuez
By

“Vessels ‘go dark’ to avoid Houthi attacks,” blared headlines as 2024 kicked in, and commercial shipping very swiftly threw forecasts to the winds as it became apparent that the spate of attacks in the Red Sea region in the closing weeks of 2023 had morphed into a campaign.

Now, with the year drawing to a close, it seems that, financially at least, there have been two winners from the Red Sea crisis: commercial shipping and the Houthis.

That the former was set to win big on the back of all the disruption was a something of a foregone conclusion the moment carriers began rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, with sources prognosticating over the extent of surcharges to come.

And by May, a flood of Q1 results proved as much: Maersk and ONE both posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

At the time, Taipei Shipowners’ Association chair and ex-Yang Ming CEO Cheng Cheng-mount said he expected “the diversions to continue as long as the Houthi attacks continued”, adding “mainline operators have to watch the market quarter after quarter”.

The “wait and see” approach has typified subsequent quarterly reporting, but in each instance, the numbers pumped out have been solid, as carriers lapped up surcharges.

Indeed, a consequence of the longer sailing times around Africa provoked the carriers to plough more capacity into the market to meet the demand, leading to something of a tonnage shortage in the sector.

There was also crisis elsewhere, namely, Cairo, as the Egyptian government found itself contending with a major budgetary shortfall of some $6bn from the drop in Suez Canal revenue, a consequence of transits plummeting by 60% year on year.

Twelve months on and with the attacks having continued, the Iran-backed Yemini militia has effectively turned the Bab al-Mandeb strait into its own fiefdom.

Given the pounding its paymasters in Tehran have taken in recent months, it’s a fiefdom the Houthis may be only too happy to hold, reports suggesting it has netted them some $2bn so far, with around $180m flowing into the coffers each month.

Where is it all coming from? It seems some carriers which can’t use the longer African sailings have been paying the group to allow their ships through unmolested.

There had even been suggestions that some of the major carriers (before realising the surcharge opportunities) had considered this an option, with Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk having to issue statements of denial.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd Houthis Ocean Network Express (ONE) Congestion indigestion Maersk Line Port of Montreal Port of Vancouver Strike inaction Transatlantic Transpacific

    Most read news

    US port dispute: 'the carriers and USMX are going to lose this battle'

    HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance

    USPS privatisation would change the dynamics of rocky US final-mile landscape

    Trump will have a 'heavy impact on container volumes', warns Wan Hai chief

    The paradoxes of port productivity

    Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks

    Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak

    Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles

    LA/LB ports eye record throughput, but there are 'signals of strain'

    Ripples from Trump tariff threat rocking boats in the neighbourhood

    CMA CGM to launch battery-powered container barge in Vietnam

    Rates update, week 51: GRIs boost prices, with more to come in January

    Box ship building in China hits new heights with 68.5% of global orders

    Calculating the costs – labour, productivity and terminal capacity

    Cosco and SIPG invest in SAIC Anji Logistics as it boosts PCTC fleet

    Asia Pacific driving an express market set to keep delivering healthy growth