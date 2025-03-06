'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Industry’s decoupling from China is set to continue to the end of the decade, according ...
President Trump has offered a reprieve to North American automakers after imposing what have been called “punishing” 25% tariffs on goods coming from US neighbours Canada and Mexico.
The 25% penalty came into effect on Tuesday, sending stock markets into a spiral, more than wiping out gains that followed Mr Trump’s re-election in November, with US carmakers one of the biggest victims.
In a u-turn yesterday, the White House confirmed it would exempt the beleaguered car ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
