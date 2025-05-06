Israeli key air cargo gateway hit by missile attack, and Houthis warn of more
Airlines have suspended services into Israel’s key gateway of Ben Gurion, after a missile attack ...
US president Donald Trump today claimed the Iran-backed Houthi militia has agreed to end its attacks on shipping transiting through the Red Sea.
Speaking from the Oval Office alongside newly-elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Trump said the news had just filtered through this morning (6 May, US time) and came in the wake of a wave of attacks by Israel and the US on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port.
“The Houthis have announced to us that they don’t want to fight anymore, they ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Good first quarter for Hapag Lloyd and ONE, 'but it's all downhill from here'
HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article