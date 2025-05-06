By Alexander Whiteman 06/05/2025

US president Donald Trump today claimed the Iran-backed Houthi militia has agreed to end its attacks on shipping transiting through the Red Sea.

Speaking from the Oval Office alongside newly-elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, Trump said the news had just filtered through this morning (6 May, US time) and came in the wake of a wave of attacks by Israel and the US on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port.

“The Houthis have announced to us that they don’t want to fight anymore, they ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN