By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 03/06/2025

MSC has significantly ramped up its shuttle and other regional services out of southern India’s Vizhinjam Port for container transhipment.

The carrier has a line-up of services — as many as 20 this week – to support mother-vessel calls, according to data from industry sources.

They include vessels connecting box cargo to Chittagong (Bangladesh) and Djibouti (East Africa), as well as India’s east coast ports, especially Kolkata.

While MSC remains the ‘lifeline carrier’ for cargo ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN