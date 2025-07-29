Receive FREE Newsletter
The Loadstar leader: Santos decision on Maersk is the right one for a modern economy

dreamstime_s_26687818
© Satori13 |
By

Brazil’s competition regulators appear determined to block Maersk’s efforts to bid for the next terminal concession at the port of Santos.

Under the country’s laws, operators of an existing terminal within a port are excluded from submitting first-rounds bids on another – the logic being it ...

    Topics

    competition Santos Brasil