The Loadstar leader: Santos decision on Maersk is the right one for a modern economy

APMM takes legal action in dispute over concession for new Santos terminal
AP Møller-Maersk has filed a court action against Brazil’s national port authority, Antaq, in protest ...
Brazil’s competition regulators appear determined to block Maersk’s efforts to bid for the next terminal concession at the port of Santos.
Under the country’s laws, operators of an existing terminal within a port are excluded from submitting first-rounds bids on another – the logic being it ...
