The days of single-sourcing are over, as shippers see disruption as 'normal'

Wayback12 |digital supply chain
Wayback12 |
By

Shippers will make permanent moves towards dual-sourcing strategies to defend themselves against the myriad shocks the 2020s have presented.

In just the past 24hrs, Washington’s tariff policy has been revoked and reinstated by US courts, leaving supply chain operators none the wiser on how best to service clients, and negotiators even less certain of the terrain or cards they can work with.

Relex Solutions’ VP of industry strategy, manufacturing, Rohit Tripathi, told The Loadstar the world was witnessing a ...

