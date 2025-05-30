By Alexander Whiteman 30/05/2025

Shippers will make permanent moves towards dual-sourcing strategies to defend themselves against the myriad shocks the 2020s have presented.

In just the past 24hrs, Washington’s tariff policy has been revoked and reinstated by US courts, leaving supply chain operators none the wiser on how best to service clients, and negotiators even less certain of the terrain or cards they can work with.

Relex Solutions’ VP of industry strategy, manufacturing, Rohit Tripathi, told The Loadstar the world was witnessing a ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN