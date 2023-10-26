Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

Ared
ID 106001375 © Marko Bukorovic | Dreamstime.com
By

On Black Tuesday 24 October 2023, one of the long-standing bulls backing DSV had to give up.

Apparently it couldn’t stand the narrative any longer.

Enter UBS.

Cutting its price target on DSV to Dkr1,400 from Dkr1,500 was duly necessary – and even that, really, can be still perceived as way too rich; surely true, in light of a two-day performance that to yesterday’s closing read -13% in 48 hours. And today DSV hit a new 52-week low in early trade, down over ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV M&A radar Takeover Talk Digital freight forwarders Digital revolution Digitisation Flexport Forto Kuehne + Nagel

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Ceva Logistics has a new king

    Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage

    Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years

    Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top