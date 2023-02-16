TC: Convoy cuts more jobs as part of a restructuring

By LoadstarEditorial 16/02/2023

TECHCRUNCH reports:

Convoy, the Seattle-based digital freight network that connects truckers with shippers, is shuttering its Atlanta office and laying off workers as part of a restructuring.

This is the third time in less than a year that Convoy has laid off workers.

The restructuring comes as Convoy transitions to a new customer service model that automates many of the tasks the conducted by employees, according to a LinkedIn post published Thursday by CEO and co-founder Dan Lewis.

“This shift represents a big step forward in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN