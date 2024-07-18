I: When Convoy collapsed, the Uber for trucking left behind collateral damage

INC.COM reports:

One morning last October, Dan Lewis appeared on Zoom, looking wan and sleepless in his company-branded hoodie, and prepared to address the staff of his soon-to-be shuttered startup, Convoy, for the last time.

Squirming in his seat, his voice intermittently catching in his throat, Lewis told the team of hundreds how he’d hoped this day would never come — couldn’t even fathom it, really. Eight years earlier he and a colleague named Grant Goodale had left Amazon with big dreams of disrupting the freight industry with an Uber-like app that would allow thousands of small trucking companies to bid on and book loads from shippers like Unilever and Procter & Gamble. The app would empower independent truckers to grow their businesses and modernize the arcane freight brokerage industry, which still largely ran on fax machines and phone calls, golf dates, and back scratches. It stood to make trucking more efficient too, by enabling truckers to pick up nearby loads after dropping their last one off, leading to fewer empty miles and less waste.