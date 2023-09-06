Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

AIT-Media-Center-Low-Res-Chelsea-Lamar
By

US supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has appointed Chelsea Lamar (above) in the newly created role of vice-president of global sustainability.

Ms Lamar is based at AIT’s new HQ in Itasca, Illinois, and reports to EVP Ray Fennelly, who said her appointment underscored AIT’s “dedication to the evolution of its ESG strategies” – the company has set a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

“Chelsea has an incredible track record of bettering our environment by building high-quality sustainability programs,” added Mr Fennelly. “Her leadership will empower AIT to make significant strides towards both our own and our customers’ sustainability goals.”

Ms Lamar has years of experience in sustainability strategy development and execution – in previous roles, she has implemented electric vehicle and renewable fuel pilot programmes, introduced energy efficiency initiatives to Illinois public schools and launched sustainability programmes across more than 200 facilities, saving $3m in annual energy costs.

“It’s an exciting time in the transportation logistics industry ,because there are so many opportunities to collaborate across the supply chain,” she said.

“From electric vehicles and alternative fuels to technology solutions – optimising routes and using digital platforms for enhanced resource management – we will continue pursuing a variety of strategies to attain meaningful carbon emissions reductions,” she added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AIT Worldwide Logistics Emissions & Omissions ESG policies Going green On the merry-go-round sustainability ABS Low emissions logistics nuclear power Xeneta

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    On the cards: Sinking CH Robinson

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race