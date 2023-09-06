Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

By Gavin van Marle 06/09/2023

US supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has appointed Chelsea Lamar (above) in the newly created role of vice-president of global sustainability.

Ms Lamar is based at AIT’s new HQ in Itasca, Illinois, and reports to EVP Ray Fennelly, who said her appointment underscored AIT’s “dedication to the evolution of its ESG strategies” – the company has set a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

“Chelsea has an incredible track record of bettering our environment by building high-quality sustainability programs,” added Mr Fennelly. “Her leadership will empower AIT to make significant strides towards both our own and our customers’ sustainability goals.”

Ms Lamar has years of experience in sustainability strategy development and execution – in previous roles, she has implemented electric vehicle and renewable fuel pilot programmes, introduced energy efficiency initiatives to Illinois public schools and launched sustainability programmes across more than 200 facilities, saving $3m in annual energy costs.

“It’s an exciting time in the transportation logistics industry ,because there are so many opportunities to collaborate across the supply chain,” she said.

“From electric vehicles and alternative fuels to technology solutions – optimising routes and using digital platforms for enhanced resource management – we will continue pursuing a variety of strategies to attain meaningful carbon emissions reductions,” she added.