UPS to acquire Happy Returns from PayPal
PRESS RELEASE UPS to Acquire Happy Returns, a Leader in Reverse Logistics 10-25-2023 Deal to expand UPS’s returns ...
For those who followed the classy debut of Carol Tomé as CEO of UPS in 2020, paying attention to her remarks on every possible occasion since, the Q3 23 call with analysts held yesterday, 26 October, was certainly different.
Not only was it the shortest, at just over 50 minutes, since early 2021*, but it was totally focused, the way I perceived it, on: the update was what it was, we were busy dealing with employee contracts and delivering the goods ...
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage
Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years
Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article