Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'Superior' UPS falters

AUP
ID 5910419 © Martin Green | Dreamstime.com
By

For those who followed the classy debut of Carol Tomé as CEO of UPS in 2020, paying attention to her remarks on every possible occasion since, the Q3 23 call with analysts held yesterday, 26 October, was certainly different.

Not only was it the shortest, at just over 50 minutes, since early 2021*, but it was totally focused, the way I perceived it, on: the update was what it was, we were busy dealing with employee contracts and delivering the goods ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    integrated logistics Logistics on a steroid comedown UPS FedEx The Purse Strings

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Ceva Logistics has a new king

    Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage

    Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years

    Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change