Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Stressed Scan Global – pending next deal announcement, no kidding

Docg
ID 2425999 © Iofoto | Dreamstime.com
By

If you really want to know what to make of Scan Global’s Q2 25 update, well… you can probably read our previous coverage at the end of May after the release of Q1 25 figures.

That was headed: ’More growth, more debt, more losses’.

No kidding 

There were -€30m of quarterly losses, chiefly driven by -€62m of quarterly financial expenses (interest and other related costs all in there), leading to a levered free cash flow (FcF) burn-rate of about €1.4m daily in Q2 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CVC Capital Partners private equity Scan Global Logistics Takeover Talk