Scan Global H1 revenues up, but will be cutting costs in a 'volatile H2'
Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has warned that the second half of the year will be ...
If you really want to know what to make of Scan Global’s Q2 25 update, well… you can probably read our previous coverage at the end of May after the release of Q1 25 figures.
That was headed: ’More growth, more debt, more losses’.
No kidding
There were -€30m of quarterly losses, chiefly driven by -€62m of quarterly financial expenses (interest and other related costs all in there), leading to a levered free cash flow (FcF) burn-rate of about €1.4m daily in Q2 ...
