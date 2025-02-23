Streamlining the world’s second busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window

India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
US automaker Tesla seems set to enter the Indian market now the government has slashed ...
“Kale Logistics Solutions Ship Clearance System has been a game-changer for Port Klang. Transitioning from a manual, time-consuming process to a seamless digital platform has significantly improved efficiency and reduced clearance times.
“Kale’s commitment and technical expertise have been invaluable in overcoming initial challenges, ensuring smooth adoption.
“This solution not only meets regulatory standards but also sets the foundation for future digital advancements in port operations. We are proud to be among the first to implement it successfully.” Captain K Subramaniam, ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article