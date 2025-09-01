Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Cargo airlines see opportunities as tariffs rip into India's apparel trade

bangladesh
© Woravit Vijitpanya
By

Cargo airlines seem to have spotted an opportunity to grab additional apparel trade volumes out of Bangladesh as neighbouring rival India faces serious disadvantages from US tariffs.

Bangladesh and Vietnam — India’s main rivals in Asia, after China — have a clear ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hong Kong Air Cargo Hong Kong Airport (HKIA) India Kale Logistics Solutions Triton Logistics & Maritime