Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Llyod enter biofuel agreement

|PRESS RELEASE
Copenhagen, 14 May 2024: Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, and Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, proudly announce a significant partnership with a multimillion-dollar ocean biofuel initiative. This landmark collaboration underscores a big step forward in both companies’ shared sustainability ambitions.
With sustainability being a key aspect of both companies’ strategies, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd have embarked on a forward-looking initiative to integrate biofuels into their shipping operations. By utilizing biofuel derived from renewable sources, both partners aim to support customers in substantially reducing carbon emissions and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.
“This partnership not only allows us to reduce emissions but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable logistics solutions that benefit our customers And society as a whole,” says Mads Drejer, Global COO & CCO at Scan Global Logistics.
|Driving Positive Change
The adoption of biofuels in maritime shipping marks a significant step in the industry’s journey toward achieving carbon-neutrality. Through investments in sustainable practices, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd are taking a big step for the logistics industry toward a more sustainable future.
“We are delighted to have SGL as our valued partner supporting our Ship Green initiative,” says Tom De Wilde, Senior Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd. “Together, we are demonstrating our shared dedication to decarbonization and driving positive change in the shipping industry – in line with Hapag-Lloyd’s commitment to operate a net-zero fleet by 2045.”
|Inspiring Sustainable Partnerships
Through this collaborative effort, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd aim to establish a long-term partnership for the further upscaling of sustainable transport solutions. This collaboration shows that it is possible to contribute to the joint efforts of decarbonizing the maritime industry and the logistic sector by using currently available biofuel solutions.
