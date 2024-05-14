Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Llyod enter biofuel agreement

Copenhagen, 14 May 2024: Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, and Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s largest container shipping lines, proudly announce a significant partnership with a multimillion-dollar ocean biofuel initiative. This landmark collaboration underscores a big step forward in both companies’ shared sustainability ambitions.

With sustainability being a key aspect of both companies’ strategies, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd have embarked on a forward-looking initiative to integrate biofuels into their shipping operations. By utilizing biofuel derived from renewable sources, both partners aim to support customers in substantially reducing carbon emissions and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.

“This partnership not only allows us to reduce emissions but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable logistics solutions that benefit our customers And society as a whole,” says Mads Drejer, Global COO & CCO at Scan Global Logistics.