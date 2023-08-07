RTR: Daimler Truck CFO Jochen Goetz dies in 'tragic accident'

By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2023

REUTERS reports:

Daimler Truck’s (DTGGe.DE) Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz has died in a “tragic accident,” the company said on Sunday.

Goetz, 52, died on Saturday, a statement said, without giving details of the accident.

Goetz spent his entire professional career, spanning more than 36 years, in the Daimler Group, and was largely responsible for the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck ...

