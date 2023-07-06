RTR: Bank of America increases dividend by 9% after Fed stress test

RTR: PwC fined $2.5m over Eddie Stobart Logistics audit
REUTERS reports: Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Thursday it has fined PwC 1.99 million pounds ($2.51 ...
REUTERS reports:
Bank of America (BofA) (BAC.N) said on Wednesday it planned to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to 24 cents per share from 22 cents per share beginning in the third quarter of 2023.
BofA, unlike other major U.S. banks, had held back a decision on the dividend last week. Rivals JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) hiked their third-quarter dividends on Friday after ...
Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe
Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up
War of words heats up in port strike on Canada’s west coast
Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor
Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment
CMA CGM hikes rates even as record ultra-large newbuild tonnage sails in
Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce
Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail
CMA CGM pilots strike over working conditions, amid doubts over CEO's future
Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker
Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges
Steam goes out of the charter market as carriers look to off-hire ships
