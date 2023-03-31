Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

florian braun
By

Florian Braun has become the new chief operating officer at Rhenus Air & Ocean, following his departure, as head of ocean freight EMEA, from Flexport.

He said: “With almost 20 years of experience in logistics, I am eager to bring my expertise to the table and collaborate with the Rhenus team to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking company and look forward to contributing to its continued success … I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Braun was at Flexport for just over two years. Prior to that, he spent nearly 10 years at DB Schenker, most recently as VP ocean, and had stints as VP LCL and VP ocean development.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the merry-go-round Rhenus ECU Worldwide

    Most Read

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action