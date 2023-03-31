Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

By Alex Lennane 31/03/2023

Florian Braun has become the new chief operating officer at Rhenus Air & Ocean, following his departure, as head of ocean freight EMEA, from Flexport.

He said: “With almost 20 years of experience in logistics, I am eager to bring my expertise to the table and collaborate with the Rhenus team to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking company and look forward to contributing to its continued success … I can’t wait to get started.”

Mr Braun was at Flexport for just over two years. Prior to that, he spent nearly 10 years at DB Schenker, most recently as VP ocean, and had stints as VP LCL and VP ocean development.