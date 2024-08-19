Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday

By Charlotte Goldstone 19/08/2024

A rail strike in Canada seems imminent: the TCRC union and railways Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) continue to butt heads as time runs out for an agreement to be reached.

On 9 August, the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ruled that none of the services provided by the railways is legally defined as ‘essential’, but rendered a 13-day cooling off period before a strike could commence.

But yesterday, the TCRC served notice that its members would withdraw services on Thursday “to engage in a lawful strike”.

CSX Transportation, one of the major US freight railroads, has embargoed cross-border shipments to and from CN and CPKC railroads. As a result, CN and CPKC will halt rail import and export reefer services, hazardous material containers and security-sensitive materials originating or terminating on Canadian railroads.

But despite the notice to strike, not all hope for shippers is lost, as the union told its members it would continue to bargain with CN and CPKC, “as long as it takes”.

However, talks between CN, CPKC and the TCRC on Friday led to “no meaningful progress, and the parties remain very far apart”, according to CN.

It added: “As there has been no meaningful progress at the bargaining table, CN has initiated the phased and progressive shutdown of its network to ensure the safety of the communities in which we operate and our customers’ cargo. This process started with embargoes.”

On the day the CIRB announced its decision, CPKC served notice it would lock out all employees from 12.01 am on Thursday, an action the TCRC said appeared to be “a ploy to force the government into imposing final and binding arbitration under the guise of the health, safety and economic prosperity of the Canadian people”.

CN had requested the Canadian minister of labour refer the outstanding issues to binding arbitration to avoid a labour disruption, a request the minister rejected.

The rail operator said: “Unless there is an immediate and definite resolution to the labour conflict, CN will have no choice but to continue the phased and progressive shutdown of its network,” and warned that additional embargoes would be issued today.

Shipments on CN and CPKC railroads with US origins and destinations are not included in embargoes.